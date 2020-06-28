Confirmed COVID-19 cases rise to 150

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country have now reached 150, Health and Social Services Minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula announced on Sunday.

Shangula made the announcement while providing an update on the latest situation of Corona virus in the country.

He said 15 cases were reported on Saturday and 14 more on Sunday, and majority of them are from Kuisebmond in Walvis Bay Erongo region.

Cases reported on Sunday are all from Walvis Bay and they are all Namibians. The oldest person is an 82-year old Namibian female who was recorded as case number 137. She does not have knowledge of coming into contact with a confirmed positive case and she is not showing any symptom but her condition is satisfactory.

The youngest person is a six years old Namibian male who came into contact with a confirmed case, and he was tested on 23 June 2020 when he started showing symptoms of Covid-19.

Two other cases are aged 50 and 52, a man and a woman who are all contacts of confirmed cases and one has displayed symptoms while the other one did not show symptom at the time of testing, but they are in good conditions.

Five cases are aged between 34 and 38, all female who all came into contact with confirmed cases, and three have no symptoms while the other two are showing symptoms.

Two cases are aged between 24 and 28 with two female and one male, all contact of confirmed cases. Two are showing Covid-19 related symptoms and one is not showing any symptom but they are all in good condition. Only one case aged 42 who also came into contact with a confirmed case and did not show symptom.

The country have now 128 active cases with 22 recoveries and no death related to Corona virus have been recorded.

A total number of 8428 samples have been tested so far ever since the country started testing in March 2020. 3773 people have been quarantined and 2905 are discharged while 868 remain in various quarantine facilities around the country.

