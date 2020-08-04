Connected for Better: AACSB’s Focus on Positive Societal Impact

World’s largest business education alliance seeks to highlight impactful change

TAMPA, Florida, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — AACSB International (AACSB) announces business education’s renewed commitment and focus on creating positive societal change, demonstrating that business schools are connected for better. AACSB is leading conversations about the role of business schools as a force for good in society, a core component of its recently announced 2020 business accreditation standards, starting with a briefing paper, Connected for Better: Exploring the Positive Societal Impact of Business Schools.

“Demonstrating positive societal impact is a defining characteristic of a quality business school, with AACSB-accredited schools leading the way,” said Caryn L. Beck-Dudley, AACSB president and CEO. “As a connector and convener within the business education industry, AACSB is excited to amplify the outstanding efforts of our members in the communities they serve, locally and globally. Together, our relationships will create agile and innovative partnerships among learners, within universities, and across business and government for society’s greater benefit.”

Grounded in the themes of the organization’s Collective Vision for Business Education, AACSB identifies five areas where business schools can create positive societal impact:

Connect business, community, and government to deliver results

business, community, and government to deliver results Solve problems based on knowledge-sharing and research

problems based on knowledge-sharing and research Develop purpose-driven leaders with the vision to tackle the toughest challenges

purpose-driven leaders with the vision to tackle the toughest challenges Create hubs for lifelong learning to promote prosperity and elevate economies

hubs for lifelong learning to promote prosperity and elevate economies Inspire innovations with the power to change the world

To encourage collaborations among business schools, their partners, and their stakeholders, AACSB’s briefing paper provides a framework for business schools to define, understand, and realize the impact they seek to achieve through strategic management, learning experiences, thought leadership and research, and outreach efforts and priorities. It further identifies common challenges business schools face in defining and measuring societal impact and offers exercises to serve as conversation starters on the issue.

Over the next 12 months and beyond, AACSB will continue to engage stakeholder groups globally by sharing insights and initiatives—including those that feature influential alumni and inspiring innovations—to highlight business education’s efforts to be connected for better. To view the briefing paper and learn more, visit aacsb.edu/societal-impact.

About AACSB International

Established in 1916, AACSB is the world’s largest business education alliance, connecting educators, learners, and business to create the next generation of great leaders. With a presence in more than 100 countries and territories, AACSB fosters engagement, accelerates innovation, and amplifies impact in business education. Learn how AACSB is transforming business education for a better society at aacsb.edu.

