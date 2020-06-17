Conrad Lutombi pays Omaheke Governor PijooNganate a courtesy visit at his office today

Roads Contractor Company (RCC) Chief Executive Officer, Conrad Lutombi paid Omaheke Governor PijooNganate a courtesy visit at his office today.

Speaking to Nampa, Lutombi said the purpose of his visit was also to brief Nganate on the road projects the RCC is currently working on in the region, as well as other projects the company intends to undertake in Omaheke.

“We also briefed him that we are done with the details for the road from Du Plessis to Epukiro and now we are just busy sourcing funds to proceed with the commencement of construction,” he said.

Lutombi further said RCC intends to establish an office at Leonardville which will enable them to provide NaTIS services for the Leonardville community and surrounding farmers.

He added that as part of the Onderombapa-Aminuis road, RCC intends to establish a low volume seal road to Corridor 17.

RCC also handed over 20 food parcels to the governor valued at N.dollars 10 000, which will be distributed to 20 families at Omipanda in Eiseb in the Epukiro Constituency.

Source: Namibia Press Agency