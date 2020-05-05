Conservation relief, recovery and resilient facility launched

Minister of Environment, Forestry and Tourism Pohanmba Shifeta on Monday launched the Conservancy relief, recovery and resilient facility fund to help conservancies around the country to help them keep paying salaries and other expenses.

The launch took place at the COVID-19 Information Center in Windhoek, where Shifeta announced that there are about 86 conservancies around the country, covering over 166 000 square kilometers which is home to approximately 266 000 population of local people.

Shifeta said Namibia’s tourism industry is hard hit by the Corona virus breakout that forced the country to close its borders. And as a result, no tourist is expected to enter the country for the next two to three months and the situation is expected to persist for the rest of the year 2020.

“The most affected people are the communities living in rural areas within the conservancies where most people make a living from tourism. The tourism industry contributes approximately N.dollars 60 million per year to the country’s revenue, and over N.dollars 65 million is spent on employees’ salaries annual,” said Shifeta.

He said there has been a massive wildlife recovery in Namibia since independence and this is all thanks to employees in the conservancies who are taking care of the animals and protect them from poachers.

Environmental Investment Fund (EIF) donated N.dollars 6 million to the fund to help maintain conservancies, as some of them have fences that need to be repaired. And the money will also be used to help in the prevention of human wildlife conflict, said Benedict Libanda Chief Executive Officer of EIF.

United Nations Developmental Plan (UNDP) resident representative to Namibia Alka Bhatia who was also present at the launch said, UNDP is prepared to support the Namibian government during and after COVID-19. And among the support in place is to strengthen the country’s health system to use technology to find the lasting solution to treat the Corona virus.

NedBank Namibia also donated over N.dollars 1 million in support of the fund to help sustain employment in the sector and acquire protective gears for people in those areas, said NedBank Managing Director Richard Meeks.

Source: Namibia Press Agency