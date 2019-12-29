Constituency councillor arrested for assault

A constituency councillor in the Kavango East Region have been arrested after a case of assault and domestic violence was opened against him.

According to a police report availed to the media on Sunday, the suspect was arrested on Sunday morning for allegedly assaulting his wife at Arevashweneka village.

Arevashweneka village is situated in Ndonga Linena constituency in the Kavango East Region.

Acting Crime Investigations Coordinator in Kavango East Region, Detective Chief Inspector, Ewald Kavara, confirmed the case to Nampa on Sunday afternoon.

The report says the suspect allegedly assaulted the victim on Christmas Eve, Wednesday, by punching the complainant all over her face several times and strangled her throat against the ground, sustaining serious injuries in the process.

The suspect, 49-years-old, is in custody at the Ndiyona police station and he is expected to appear in the Rundu Magistrate court on Monday.

SOURCE: NAMIBIA PRESS AGENCY