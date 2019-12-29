Constituency councillor in the was arrested today after a case of assault and domestic violence was opened against him

A constituency councillor in the Kavango East Region was arrested today after a case of assault and domestic violence was opened against him.

According to a police report availed to Nampa, the suspect was arrested this morning for allegedly assaulting his wife at Arevashweneka village.

Namibian Police Force acting crime investigations coordinator in the Kavango East Region, Detective Chief Inspector Ewald Kavara said the suspect allegedly assaulted the victim on Christmas Day.

He allegedly punched the complainant all over her face, pushed her to the ground and strangled her which caused injuries, Kavara said.

The 49-year-old suspect is in custody at the Ndiyona police station and he is expected to appear in the Rundu Magistrate's Court tomorrow.

