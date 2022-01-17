Construction of Keetmanshoop VTC to commence soon

Kharas Governor, Aletha Frederick on Friday handed over a site to Shanxi Construction and Investment Group for the construction of the Keetmanshoop Vocational Training Centre (VTC).

The construction of the VTC at the southern town was funded through a loan from the African Development Bank and is expected to cost N.dollars 110 million. The earthworks were completed in December 2018.

In her remarks, Frederick said the establishment of the VTC will boost and enhance regional skills attainment, create jobs and employability for the youth in the region.

“The region has made significant strides to build an effective and functional higher education ecosystem that could assist with capacity building and technological enhancement for greater industrialization of industries, with the presence of the University of Namibia (UNAM) Southern Campus, Namibia University of Science Technology, and the National Institute of Management Technology in the region

The Keetmanshoop VTC will further enhance business opportunities, small and medium enterprise development, and employment creation in the region adding that the region is well-positioned to benefit from economic opportunities that are coming with the establishment of institutions of higher learning in the region.

“The region now has the full potential to build a critical mass of knowledge society as envisaged in Vision 2030. Whilst UNAM focuses on research, and innovation for local economic development, the technical and vocational education and training sector in the region can advance industrialization,” she said.

Frederick further said considering the high unemployment rate of university graduates in Namibia, the negative perception against vocational education needs to change citing that now more than ever vocational education is possibly the most reliable way to create self-employment.

“Transition to further education, including tertiary education, should be facilitated; and we need to strive to reduce vocational education fees to encourage and increase enrolment. It is about time that we strengthen the vocational part of the educational system and bring existing vocational education and training closer to the current needs of the labour market so that young people can experience a smoother transition to employment opportunities,” she stressed.

The construction includes among others four small workshops, an administration block, a classroom block consisting of two classrooms, ablution facilities, a guardhouse and student accommodation. The construction is set to commence soon and is expected to be completed in 18 months.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency