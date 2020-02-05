Construction worker dies after being run over by truck

A 28 year-old Angolan national allegedly died on Wednesday after he was accidentally run over by a truck at a construction site in Walvis bay.

A police report issued by Erongo Region Crime Investigations Coordinator Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu, stated that the deceased who has been identified as Israel Hamutenya from Ombadja in the Cunene Province was employed as a subcontractor at the site.

The deceased was busy picking up his safety gear, which he reportedly keeps in a drainage at work in order to resume duties at around 08h45, when he was hit by the truck which was on its way out of the yard, while he

He died on the spot inside the NamOPS Company.

His next of kin were informed.

The body was taken to Walvis Bay Police mortuary for post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death.

No arrests were made however police investigations continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency