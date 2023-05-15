Consumer Price Index with 0.92% variation in April

The variation of the National Consumer Price Index (CPI), from March to April 2023, was 0.92%, registering a softening in homologous terms (April 2022 to April 2023), of 0.20%, ANGOP learnt today (Monday).

The Excel Information Sheet of the national Consumer Price Index (CPI) made available by the National Institute of Statistics (INE), states that the provinces that registered the lowest variation in prices were Bengo with 0.70%, followed by Cabinda (0.73%) and Cuando Cubango (0.74%).

Namibe with 1.12%, Cunene and Zaire with 1.08% each, as well as Uíge with 1.04%, are among the provinces that registered the greatest variation in terms of price.

In terms of classes, INE indicates that the “Health” class was the one with the highest price increase, with a 1.91% variation.

Also noteworthy are the increases in prices seen in the "Clothing and Footwear" classes with 1.55%, "Miscellaneous goods and services" with 1.45% and "Hotels, Coffee shop and Restaurants" with 1.22%,

The year-on-year change stands at 10.59%, registering a decrease of 15.20 percentage points compared to the one seen in the same period of the previous year (April 2022).

Comparing the current year-on-year change with that registered in the previous month, there is a slowdown pull of 0.22 percentage points, according to data released by INE.

Expenditure on goods and services, which represented the basis for building the national CPI weights and basket of products, was extracted from the results of the Survey on Expenditure and Revenue carried out by the INE, from February 2018 to March 2019, covering urban and rural areas of all provinces, with a total of 12,448 households.

The reference period for household expenditure was, namely, day, week, month, quarter and year.

The results were converted into monthly figures and deflated with the 2008/2009 National CPI series.

Products with non-conventional units of measurement, such as meat, fish and vegetables, packages of cooking oil, salt, sugar, were collected and weighed to calibrate the units and convert them into conventional units.

For the work of aggregating expenses, the process was carried out in each provincial structure, to preserve the individual calculation bases, and the last step was the compilation for the National.

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)