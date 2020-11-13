CORRECTION: Change in headline: NamPol to join BDF in investigations into alleged killing of Namibians

Three seasoned detectives of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) will be dispatched to Botswana next week to be part of a joint investigation into the killing of three Namibian brothers in that country last week.

The three brothers Tommy Nchindo, Wamunyima Nchindo, Martin Nchindo were together with a Sinvula Munyeme, a Zambian national allegedly shot at and killed by the Botswana Defence Force (BDF), while they were fishing in the Chobe River near Kasane in Botswana on Thursday last week.

Inspector-General of NamPol, Lieutenant-General Sebastian Ndeitunga made the announcement at a media briefing held at Oshakati in the Oshana Region on Thursday.

Ndeitunga said the three NamPol detectives will leave the country on Monday for Botswana to partake in the investigation scheduled to commence on Tuesday.

The news on the killing incident of the four was received with mixed feelings, with BDF claiming to have shot at them in a poaching syndicate on the Botswana soil, but their family members say they were just fishing in the Namibian territory.

“The investigations will focus on the whole incident, including the scene, how it took place, how they were shot, and all the technicalities,” explained Ndeitunga.

He also pointed out that two NamPol members and two family members have also departed on Wednesday to Francis Town in Botswana to observe the post-mortem that is to be conducted on the bodies of the victims this Friday.

The NamPol Inspector-General used the same media briefing to caution Namibians living along the Namibian international borders to refrain from using ungazetted entry points to enter into neighbouring countries without permits.

“We have to respect the laws put in place by our counterparts, by not crossing the borders into other countries without a permit, Ndeitunga urged.

Source: Namibia Press Agency