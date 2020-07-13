CORRECTION: COVID-19: Namibia records 76 new cases

Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula, on Monday announced 76 new positive Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases.

Delivering the daily update on the COVID-19 situation in the country on Monday, the health minister said the new cases include 73 cases from Walvis Bay in the Erongo Region.

“Two are from Windhoek in the Khomas Region and one from Keetmanshoop in the //Kharas Region,” he said.

The youngest confirmed case is three years old while the oldest is 49. All new cases are clinically stable and contact tracing is ongoing.

“The one reported from Keetmanshoop is a male Zimbabwean national, a resident of South Africa who is a cross-border truck driver who travelled from Cape Town on 11 July 2020 and arrived in Namibia through the Noordoewer border. He was tested on 12 July 2020, he did not have COVID-19 related symptoms. He proceeded to Walvis Bay as his final destination. The surveillance team in Walvis Bay was informed and are making contact with him,” said Shangula.

One of the cases recorded in Windhoek is a Namibian student who travelled from Russia through Germany on 10 July 2020 and went straight to a quarantine facility.

Additionally, one truck driver who travelled from Walvis Bay en route to South Africa, tested positive for COVID-19 at the Botswana border and was sent back to Namibia. He was admitted to an isolation facility at Gobabis, where he was re-swabbed again and again tested positive.

Moreover, Namibia recorded two recoveries involving case number 21 and case number 43, meaning the country now has 28 total recoveries, 832 active cases and one COVID-19 related death. The total number of samples tested stands at 14 698 and a cumulative number of people quarantined stands at 4 420, of which 3 661 have been discharged.

Source: Namibia Press Agency