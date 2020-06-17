CORRECTION: RA CEO briefs Omaheke governor on road projects

Roads Authority (RA) Chief Executive Officer, Conrad Lutombi paid Omaheke Governor PijooNganate a courtesy visit at his office on Wednesday.

Speaking to Nampa, Lutombi said the purpose of his visit was also to brief Nganate on the road projects the RA is currently working on in the region, as well as other projects the company intends to undertake in Omaheke.

“We also briefed him that we are done with the details for the road from Du Plessis to Epukiro and now we are just busy sourcing funds to proceed with the commencement of construction,” he said.

Lutombi further said RA intends to establish an office at Leonardville which will enable them to provide NaTIS services for the Leonardville community and surrounding farmers.

He added that as part of the Onderombapa-Aminuis road, RA intends to establish a low volume seal road to Corridor 17.

Roads Authority also handed over 20 food parcels to the governor valued at N.dollars 10 000, which will be distributed to 20 families at Omipanda in Eiseb in the Epukiro Constituency.

“We approached the governor’s office and they identified this community and we said we will make a contribution of food parcels which will be able to feed about 20 households,” Lutombi noted.

Receiving the donation, Nganate expressed appreciation towards RA and said the donation will go a long way.

Also speaking to this news agency, 24-year-old beneficiary Martha Hambyuka said she is grateful and happy that someone remembered them, adding that most days they have nothing to eat.

A 28-year-old mother of three, Anna Hendrik shared similar sentiments, saying the last time they received food from the drought relief programme was last October.

Source: Namibia Press Agency