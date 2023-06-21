CORRECTION: Sanlam and Hollard employees appear on fraud charges at Rundu

Two women, a financial advisor at Sanlam and an employee of Hollard Insurance in Rundu made their first court appearance on Monday on charges of defrauding a Sanlam client of N.dollars 200 000.

The two accused are Victoria Kavu, 32, and 39-year-old Christophine Shininge.

According to the charge sheet the two allegedly defrauded a Sanlam client of N.dollars 200 000 which the client deposited into her account.

The two were arrested on 06 June 2023.

Police records revealed that Kavu, who is stationed the Sanlam financial advisor at Bank Windhoek, allegedly transferred the N.dollars 200 000 to a Hollard personal account of Shininge, who is her friend.

The two appeared before Magistrate Sonia Sampofu.

Kavu is charged with two counts, fraud and contravening Section 4 of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act of 2004, which deals with unlawfully disguising the origin of the proceeds.

Shininge is charged with three counts - fraud, contravening Section 5 of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act of 2004 which deals with assisting a person who obtained the proceeds unlawfully and controlling that on their behalf, and contravening Section 6 of the same act which deals with acquiring the proceeds unlawfully.

The two accused were first given bail of N.dollars 40 000 each which was reduced to N.dollars 10 000 on Tuesday on grounds that the women are both breadwinners for their families.

Kavu was represented by Bernhard Tjatjara Law Firm and Shininge by Thomas Appolus Law Firm, while Variety Matamata represented the State.

Source: NAMPA