Corridors must remain open: Sheelongo

Deputy Executive Director (ED) of Minister of Works and Transport Jonas Sheelongo urged all corridors to remain open to allow smooth flow of traffics that are transporting essential goods and services.

The main corridors are the Trans- Kalahari that allows imports and exports transported through Botswana to and from South Africa, as well as the Trans-Orange in the down- south of Namibian that facilitates transport of goods and services from and to South Africa.

Speaking at the morning daily briefing of COVID-19 updates supported by Ministry of information and Communication Technology (MICT) and Ministry of Health and Social Services (MHSS), Deputy ED said classified essential commodities and critical goods and services that are continuously to support livelihoods during COVID-19 pandemic to be given priority and not to be delayed at the borders and road blocks.

Sheelongo also, said Namibia does not work in isolation regarding the transportation of goods and services therefore, the ministry has already engaged with other neighbouring countries to discuss measures to be put in place to regulate the transportation of essential goods and services.

“We have taken stocks of experiences from all neighbouring countries and how it affected transport especially South Africa, where we get our most of supplies,” he stressed.

At same occasion, Trans-Kalahari Corridors Secretariat Lesli Mpofu thanked those who sacrifice to take risks and continued to provide critical goods and services during the difficult time.

