COSDEC Tsumeb centre gets modern training equipment

The Community Skills Development Centre (COSDEC) at Tsumeb in the Oshikoto Region on Tuesday received some essential modern equipment for its vocational training courses of hospitality, fashion design and tourism related fields from Dundee Precious Metals.

Dundee Precious Metals’ Community Trust Chairperson, Max Johnson, who delivered the equipment to the COSDEC centre manager, Ntema Sihela, said the equipment were purchased by Dundee at a cost of over N.dollars 100 000.

“The training equipment includes chafing dishes, crockery, a conveyor toaster, mobile food griller and domestic sewing machines to be used during the practical trainings at the centre,” said Johnson.

He further promised to deliver more practical equipment, machinery and learning tools to Tsumeb COSDEC based on their requests.

Sihela on his part thanked Dundee for the continued support, saying all tools will be put to good use.

He also encouraged trainees to work very hard now in making their dreams come true as most of the practical training equipment they needed have been found.

“In addition, the equipment will make it possible for the centre to endorse its vision and mission in providing quality, relevant and modern practical training skills to the aspiring trainees,” he said.

Trainees to largely benefit from the new equipment are those specialising in culinary arts, hospitality, tourism related fields and fashion design, said Sihela.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency