Cosmos relieved of his duties at NFA

The Namibia Football Association (NFA) Normalization Committee (NC) on Thursday, with immediate effect, fired the Secretary-General of the football body Franco Cosmos after he was found guilty on five counts out of the nine brought against him.

NFA in a media statement on Thursday said the NC has seriously considered the disciplinary hearing in a matter between the NFA and Cosmos held before the chairperson advocate Thabang Phatela, who handed the judgement on 21 December 2021.

“After a thorough review of the disciplinary record and the recommendations of the chairperson, the NC has determined its full agreement to immediately implement the recommendation of the chairperson, to dismiss the SG, found guilty on five counts of the nine brought against him,” read the statement.

It added that to enable the secretariat to continue with its administrative functions without disruption the NC appointed Jacqueline Gertze in an acting capacity until further notice.

Cosmos who was appointed as a member of the first NC tasked to fix football in Namibia in 2019 became the NFA Secretary-General in 2021 after the NFA Executive Committee Members (EXCO) decided to let him continue on a full-time basis from the acting position he held when the NC’s term came to an end in February 2020.

Since becoming the SG of the Football Association, Cosmos and the then president of the NFA, Ranga Haikali failed to work together a situation which saw the NFA affiliates passing a vote of no confidence on a divided NFA Exco. This has left Cosmos in power to run the Association with an EXCO until his dismissal on 21 April 2022.

The current NFA NC was officially appointed by the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) on 30 March 2022 with an extensive mandate of running the daily affairs of the Football Federation.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency