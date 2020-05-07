Councillor happy with food donation at Shighuru

Councilor of Ndonga Linena Constituency in the Kavango East Region Petrus Kavhura is happy with the food donated to the community of Shighuru by the People’s Republic of China on Wednesday.

Kavhura told Nampa on Thursday the Chinese business community in the country donated food to 230 households at Shighuru village.

‘ The donation was made through a member of the community of Shighuru who has been in touch with the Embassy of China in Namibia,’ he said.

The Councilor said he is happy about the donation as the people are lockedown and their usual activities in the villages are not continuing.

The food stuff include maize meal, cooking oil, soup, soap, sugar and macaroni.

Kavhura said he appreciates the donation as all those who are really in need of food during this time of COVID-19 benefitted.

One of the beneficiary of the donation Magdalena Kamwanga said she is grateful for the assistance from the business community of China.

The donation she said came at the right time as their source of survival which is working their mahangu fields has been disturbed to the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

Source: Namibia Press Agency