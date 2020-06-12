Councillor Kandjii expected in court next week

Katutura Central Constituency Councillor, Ambrosius Kandjii who was arrested in April this year (2020) for allegedly physically assaulting a woman and pointing a firearm at her at his house in Katutura in Windhoek, is expected to make another appearance in the Katutura Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday next week.

The arrested councillor, who is now free on bail of N.dollars 3 000, made his first appearance in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court along Mungunda Street here on 27 April 2020 when his alleged assault case was postponed to 16 June 2020, pending further police investigations into the matter.

On 27 April 2020, Kandjii was granted the bail when he firstly appeared before Windhoek Magistrate Atutala Namwenyo Shikalepo and the bail was granted without bail conditions attached on it.

The bail was granted as per agreement reached in court between Kandjii’s privately-instructed defence lawyer Ketuu Kaura and prosecutor Victoria Ndapandula Likius.

At the time, Namibian Police Force spokesperson, Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi confirmed to Nampa that Kandjii was arrested after the woman opened a criminal case against him, claiming that he punched her in the face and pointed a firearm at her.

It is alleged that the woman went to Kandjii’s house to be registered for the Emergency Income Grant (EIG) after her first application was rejected for being a taxpayer previously, however she is no longer employed.

The EIG is a once-off N.dollars 750 provision by Government offered to people who lost income or suffer hardship due to the lockdown caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The councillor is facing the criminal charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and pointing a firearm at someone, and his case is a matter of gender-based violence issue which is strongly not condoned in Namibia, especially from a community and political leader.

Kandjii also faces additional charges of malicious damage to property and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm after he earlier allegedly assaulted a man in Katutura and damaged his car.

The man opened a criminal case on 19 April 2020, but the councillor was not arrested then.

Kandjii is a Swapo Member of Parliament in the National Council.

Source: Namibia Press Agency