Councillor of the Walvis Bay Urban Constituency Knowledge Ipinge launched the countrywide ‘Lil-let’s Keep a girl in school’ campaign

The Councillor of the Walvis Bay Urban Constituency, Knowledge Ipinge yesterday launched the countrywide ‘Lil-let’s Keep a girl in school’ campaign.

The campaign is an initiative of Lil-lets and Shoprite, supported by the Walvis Bay Constituency Office, which will witness the distribution of Lil-lets sanitary pads to girls who are unable to afford them across the country.

He said the idea of the campaign was evoked by the struggle that many low-income women and girls face while trying to afford menstrual products and hygiene, which in turn heightens their economic vulnerability and social stigmatization.

any experts draw a relationship between solving period poverty by making sanitary products accessible and reducing the stigma of menstruation in the communities. Many times the conversation on solving period poverty invites the conversation on breaking the stigma surrounding menstruation, he added.

The councillor also said the campaign has the potential to grow and accelerate the conversation on period poverty and menstrual stigma in Namibia.

Source: Namibia Press Agency