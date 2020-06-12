The countrywide lockdown imposed in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak forced lower courts around the country to delay the finalisation of cases, Minister of Justice Yvonne Dausab has said.

Dausab made these remarks in Parliament this week in support of the N.dollars 480,7 million allocated to her ministry for the 2020/21 financial year.

The minister said the lockdown was tough on all institutions and the courts were not spared.

Accused persons in custody, as well as those out on bail or warning, could not travel and their cases had to be postponed for a period of two months, causing delays in the finalisation of cases in the lower courts and compromising the principle of justice.

She said even though there were limited services in courts and most trials and scheduled appearances had to be postponed, the judiciary ensured that it complied with the national and international provisions in instruments affecting human rights and the right to liberty of accused persons in custody or detention.

