Court at Keetmanshoop resumes with 115 cases on court roll

Keetmanshoop Magistrate Court on Tuesday resumes court hearing with more than 115 cases on the court roll.

Early in March the Namibian Government’s Judiciary announced the cancellation or cessation of all sessions of the lower courts (magistrate’s and regional) after the country confirm its first case of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Courts at Keetmanshoop have not been seating since then and many cases were postponed without accused persons appearing in court.

Documents seen by Nampa on Tuesday indicates that out of the 115 cases to be heard by the court 51 are new cases while the others are continual cases.

Most of the cases on the court dairy are of those who have violated the road traffic regulations which include driving vehicle without a license, speeding on a public road and over loading among others.

Few trials were also spotted on the court dairy.

When Nampa visited the court premises on Tuesday many people were observed seating at the benches waiting patiently for their names to be called.

Court personnel that spoke to this news agency said the court will seat but on strict orders as only the accused person or persons will be allowed inside the court room and they should wear a mask.

“Alternatively, if you do not have a mask try to use other methods like scarf or cloth to cover the mouth area, always practice e social distancing,” adds a public notice seen at the court.

Non-essential shops that were closed during the first stage of the lockdown were on Tuesday seen opened with many only allowing those customers with face mask to enter the shops.

The stage two State of Emergency regulation five states that it is compulsory to wear a mask in public and if one is found not wearing the person will be fined N.dollars 2 000 or face six months imprisonment.

In an interview with Nampa, Namibian Police Force crime investigations coordinator for the ||Kharas Region, Deputy Commissioner Chrispin Mubebo said police has not started issuing fines to people yet as the country face the unavailability of face mask.

“At this time we are just educating the public that if they are in the public space they should have a mask until the masks are available,” he said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency