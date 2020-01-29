Court rules in favour of woman fined for husband’s death

The Windhoek High Court on Wednesday set aside the proceedings and decisions of the Community Court of the Gciriku Traditional Authority in respect of Hendrika Kashova Shiputa(38).

In May last year, Shiputa was prosecuted and subsequently found guilty in the Community Court after her husband committed suicide in February last year.

The Gciriku Traditional Authority for ordering a woman to pay 15 heads of cattle or N.dollars 30 000 for the death of her husband.

The order was handed down to Shiputa during her appearance in the traditional authority's court on 23 April 2019, after it found her guilty of the death of her husband, Mukwangu Haingura Mukwangu.

He committed suicide by hanging himself.

Last year, Shiputa launched an application in the High Court against the Gciriku Traditional Authority (TA) ruling.

The launch of her application was to review and set aside the proceedings and decision of the traditional authority's customary court against her.

Shiputa is represented by Norman Tjombe of the law firm Tjombe-Elago Incorporated in Windhoek who appeared pro bono on behalf of Shiputa.

In a media statement issued on Wednesday Tjombe said this was a victory for the rights of women who often than not must bear the brunt of accusations of witchcraft, especially in rural areas.

The decisions of the traditional authority and the headmen involved have been set aside and are invalid. Nothing can happen to Shiputa now, Tjombe said.

Shiputa's case was finalised before Deputy Judge President Hosea Angula.

Source: Namibia Press Agency