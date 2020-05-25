COVID-19: 155 Trustco Group Holdings employees to take voluntary retrenchment packages

A total of 155 employees of Trustco Group Holdings will be taking voluntary retrenchment packages, corporate communications manager at TGH, Neville Basson told Nampa upon inquiry on Monday.

The Groups employees will be taking voluntary retrenchment packages as the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the group’s daily operations.

“Yes, I can confirm that some of our employees will be taking voluntary retrenchment packages. Roughly, 177 employees already exercised the voluntary retrenchment option due to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic and general recession. A further 155 employees will practice the same option,” Basson said.

Basson added that voluntary retrenchment option is an ongoing process.

Basson declined to comment more on retrenchment of TGH employees and said: “ We are not merely in the business of job creation, we create wealth for all our employees. That’s our final response to your questions.”

This will be the second time in 2020 that the group is giving its employees an option of voluntary retrenchment as some 177 employees already took the option of voluntary retrenchment early this year.

Source: Namibia Press Agency