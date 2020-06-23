COVID-19: 2000 tests targeted for Walvis Bay District

The Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) with the support of all its partners is embarking on an Active Case Identification exercise which will target 2000 people in the Walvis Bay District’s identified locations.

Governor of the Erongo Region Neville Andre-Itope at a media briefing here on Tuesday announced that the exercise is aimed at establishing the extent of COVID-19 spreading in the Walvis Bay District as well as to use data collected to plan for the response activities in the area.

He added that during the exercise, which commences on 24 June until 28 June 2020, started with the registration of participants and referral for testing which was conducted on Monday and Tuesday.

“This will be followed by a community mobilisation and sensitisation campaign which will be continued throughout the testing period and will be conducted per site, followed by the initial collection of samples and delivery to National Institute of Pathology laboratories for testing,” the governor explained.

The investigation will target locations with high populations, vulnerable persons who interact with many persons from the community as they conduct their daily jobs and offer essential services.

“The target per site was determined based on current population size in different areas in the district and current location of cases and contacts in the district,” Itope noted.

The ministry has targeted to test residents in the areas of Sea point, Namport, Tutaleni, Twaloloka, Kabeljou, Kuisebmund among others.

A total number of 300 people from the correctional facility, including both the officers and offenders will also be tested.

64 people are targeted for tests in the Utuseb rural area about 60 kilometres from Walvis Bay town.

People who have been tested will have a waiting period of two days before their results are available.

“Residents in the specified and targeted areas are therefore urged to go for this testing as it would help the government best manage the community transmission in Walvis Bay District,” the governor requested.

The Erongo Region on Monday graduated to stage 3 of the lockdown, with special regulations for Walvis Bay, Swakopmund and Arandis.

Source: Namibia Press Agency