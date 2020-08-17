COVID-19: Agribank closes head office after exposure

Agribank on Monday announced to its stakeholders and clients that the Windhoek head office is closed with immediate effect following a confirmed positive case of COVID-19.

Agribank marketing and communication manager, RinoMuranda in a statement on Monday said the company’s normal operations at the head office will resume on Thursday, 27 August 2020.

Meanwhile, operations at branch offices outside of Windhoek will continue as normal.

SOURCE: NAMIBIA PRESS AGENCY