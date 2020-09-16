COVID-19: Air Namibia processing client refunds

Air Namibia (AN) has started with processing funds and also offering an extension to its clients that booked flight tickets before the country lockdown, corporate communications officer at AN, Twaku Kayofa said.

Kayofa in an interview with Nampa on Monday said that total bookings of all flight tickets stood at 82 420 and the airliner has been receiving refund requests on tickets that were purchased by clients.

“This process is ongoing and we will only be in the position to divulge the figure once the reconciliation is done. Air Namibia has introduced flexible rebooking options for travellers who need to change their travel dates. The airline offers one free change without paying rebooking fees to a new travel date,” he said.

As Air Namibia is involved in the business of transporting passengers and cargo, and the continued closure of borders which does not allow AN to operate international flights at this stage, the temporary suspension of flights has a detrimental effect on the airline’s already difficult cash flow position.

“We continue to redefine our strategy for the restart of all operations when borders are reopened eventually, notwithstanding the impact of COVID-19 on global traffic demand. Although coupled with these challenges, it is important to note that the airline supports the government’s efforts in curbing the further spread of COVID-19,” Kayofa said.

He added that before the recent temporary suspension, the domestic flights’ performance was picking up and improving to averaging above 50 per cent load factor. Improvement was expected once regional and international flights resumed as some of the domestic routes feed from international travel or traffic.

Air travel, being the safest mode of travel remains an important part of strategic importance to this economy and the nation’s agenda to position itself as a logistical hub in the SACU region and further afield, said Kayofa.

“To instil confidence in the travel market as we return to operations, Air Namibia has taken practical and reasonable measures to ensure maximum safety and protection for our passengers, employees and other stakeholders. As responsible citizens, we should adhere to COVID-19 regulations at all times, wear a mask, maintain social distancing, and avoid crowding,” he said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency