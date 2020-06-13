COVID-19: Arandis applauded for discipline

The Arandis Town has been commented for its discipline and adherence to the lockdown regulations imposed on the Erongo Region.

At the Governor’s weekly COVID-19 media update here on Friday, Erongo Region Governor Neville Andre-Itope congratulated the town’s residents and Mayor Risto Kapenda for his outstanding leadership.

“I have observed a complete cooperation between all stakeholders in Arandis, as it pertains to COVID-19.

There is less movement of people on the streets, people are wearing masks, the business people also introduced pre-cautionary measures at their premises to protect the lives of their employees and customers,” the governor expressed.

He added that the Security cluster is housed in the town, in order to swiftly respond to any issue.

He called on all other towns in the region to emulate the example of Arandis.

Kapenda, at the same event attributed the town’s behaviour to a “transformed mindset”.

He further highlighted human capital and the need to keep them healthy and alive, as the town’s most important aspect for fighting the COVID-19

“Our people should firstly understand that they do not need the police or army to remind them to wear their masks and adhere to rules and regulations,” he noted.

The mayor added that the residents at the town are an understanding and cooperative bunch who strive on working together for the good off their community, willingly.

“After giving all the necessary directives to the vendors at the open market and its customers, we proceeded to provide masks, hand sanitisers and clean water to all of them, to ensure their hygiene.

We also have an occasional drone launch, in order to monitor all movements in the town,” Kapenda added.

The town council has decided to provide face shields to all the grade 11 and 12 learners at the town, who had commenced classes before the region’s return to the stage one lockdown.

This, according to Kapenda is to ensure safety as well as comfortability for the learners so that they are able protect themselves and not have to worthy about the constant shifting and adjusting of the face masks.

Source: Namibia Press Agency