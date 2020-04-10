COVID-19: AU reaffirms unwavering support to WHO

The Chairperson of African Union (AU), Cyril Ramaphosa has reaffirmed the union’s unwavering support to the World

Health Organisation (WHO) in the fight of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Drawing on the negative impact that the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has had on the world’s health infrastructure and the disruption it has caused on the economic supply value chain with attended negative impact on the global economies, the AU chairperson reaffirmed his appreciation and commended the leadership of the WHO Director General, Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus.

In a statement, Ramaphosa said, on a daily basis, the WHO has been an essential technical and scientific partner to the AU and the African Centers for Disease Control (Africa CDC) as it works to mitigate the pandemic which has now reached nearly every member state.

“Overall the AU recognizes and appreciates the good work that has been undertaken by the WHO and notes with a sense of satisfaction the various initiatives and measures that are continuously undertaken by the organization such as mobilizing resources, sharing real-time information and providing the technical and material support to mitigate the spread of pandemic,” he said.

Ramaphosa, advised against temptation to apportion blame to any individual, institution or country, in addition, he called on all AU members and international partners to maintain and reinforce international cooperation and collaboration adding that nations should all work together to confront one common enemy in the form of COVID-19.

“Our success against this pandemic will only be realised through collaboration, coorpertion and most importantly through global solidarity,” he added.

He further said, the AU has seen firsthand the groundswell of international cooperation since the onset of the pandemic and wishes to commend all who supported and have pledged to support Africa’s response to COVID-19 by reinforcing health systems and helping to mitigate the social and economic impact.

The chairperson also called on the international community to join the WHO as it leads global efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

“May we all continue as a collective to play our part in combating this pandemic with strength and determination in order to return to normalcy, he concluded.

Source: Namibia Press Agency