COVID-19 cases new cases now at 40

Namibia has recorded one new positive case of CVID-19, bring the total numbers of cases to 40, Health and Social Services Minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula has announced on Friday.

Giving the daily update telephonically, at the COVID-19 Information centre in Windhoek, Shangula confirmed case number 40 is a 45 years old Namibia male who works on the ship in the sea and a resident of Kuisebmund in Walvis Bay.

Shangula said case number 40 went for medical check-up before going back to the sea, on the 17 June 2020.

“COVID-19 testing was one of the required tests he has to undergo and he did not show any signs and symptoms,” said Shangula.

Shangula further said the patient did not traveled out of the Erongo region since 06 May 2020 and was last at sea in January 2020, while no known contact with a confirmed case.

Moreover, he said the result came back on the 18 June 2020 and the contact tracing has started.

So far, Namibia has confirmed 21 active cases, 19 recoveries and no death, with 6514 total samples tested, 3141 total quarantined, 2402 total discharged and 736 total currently in quarantine.

The minster said case number 22 is making good progress, although he is still in ICU his stable and breathing spontaneously. While he promise that, the ministry will no longer issue daily updates on his condition.

Source: Namibia Press Agency