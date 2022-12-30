COVID-19 cases picking up

The Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) is instituting the enhancement of COVID-19 testing countrywide, following the recorded recent steady increase in positive cases.

A national memorandum issued by Executive Director Ben Nangombe on Thursday stated that the current epidemiological data indicates that there is a low testing rate countrywide, while the positivity rate is increasing.

Nangombe added that this could be indicative of an increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the communities, which can only be proven by increasing the testing. This will also help in the selection of informed decisions to be taken.

COVID-19 pandemic preparedness and response in Namibia continue to be guided by the evolving scientific evidence internationally and informed by the epidemiological situation in the country, he said.

“It is based on this prevailing situational data that all [health] districts are kindly requested to enhance testing by activating or re-activating testing sites and most importantly, to encourage the communities to make use of these sites,” the ED said.

(NAMPA)

Source: The Namibian Press Agency