COVID-19 cases up by 68 per cent, deaths by 55 per cent in last seven days

The past seven days saw a 68 per cent increase in new COVID-19 cases and a 71 per cent increase in the number of hospital admissions for COVID-19 patients in comparison to the rate of infection a week before.

Health Minister Kalumbi Shangula gave these figures on Wednesday at State House during the COVID-19 briefing where he announced additional restrictive measures meant to reduce further spreading of the virus.

He said over the past seven days, they have observed a rapidly changing and deteriorating situation, where the number of positive COVID-19 cases have reached levels never seen before, as for the first time the country recorded up to 500 cases in one day.

According to Shangula, Namibia recorded 1 615 new COVID-19 cases from 09-15 December 2020, however, he said the numbers rapidly doubled to 2 716 new cases recorded between 16 and 22 December 2020.

“Between 09 and 15 December, there was 127 hospitalisations due to COVID-19. However, from 16-22 December, there were 217 patients hospitalised. With respect to deaths due to COVID-19, between 09 and 15 December 2020, there were 11 deaths. Between 16 and 22 December 2020, there were 17 deaths, an increase of 55 per cent,” he noted with concern.

Shangula said similarly, the demand for COVID-19 testing has increased exponentially over the past few days, placing pressure on testing facilities in both the public and private sectors.

“These statistics are staggering. They indicate that the COVID-19 situation and the impact of the pandemic in the country have become grave… Of greatest concern is the fact that the cases are spread countrywide. This is borne from the fact that most Namibians from all parts of the country have consistently failed and are failing to adhere to preventive measures put in place to suppress the spread of the pandemic. Putting it bluntly, failure to comply is putting others at risk of infection and gambling with the lives of Namibians,” Shangula noted further.

The new restrictions he announced include a countrywide curfew which prohibits public movement between 21h00 to 04h00. A further restriction was placed on onsite sales of alcohol which is now limited to between 09h00 to 20h00 while public gatherings are limited to 50 people.

Source: Namibia Press Agency