COVID-19: Chinese government donates equipment to Namibia

The Chinese government donated 20 000 Medical Masks, 2000 Disposable Medical Protective Gowns, 500 Portable Infrared Thermometer 2000 Medical Goggles and 10 000 Disposable Medical Rubber Examination Gloves to help the Namibian government fight COVID-19.

The donation was handed over to the Ministry of Health and Social Services by Chinese ambassador Zhang Yiming on Thursday at the Hosea Kutako International Airport.

Among the donation, there also 18 912 Extraction testing Kits, 3800 Medical Disposal Protective Clothing, 10 Ventilation Machines, 36 Thermometer Gun donated by Chinese business man Jack Ma.

Yiming said, when the Corona virus broke out in December 2019 China, Namibian president Hage Geingob was one of the first African head of states to send a solidarity letter to Chinese president Xi Jinping, and Namibia is one of China’s African friend.

“China will remain standing side by side with Namibia as an African friend to fight the Corona virus and make sure the virus is contained and suppressed in Namibia,” said Yiming.

Minister of Health and Social Services Dr Kalumbi Shangula who received the donation on behalf of the Namibian government said, the Chinese government and its people have shown that the virus can be contained and Namibian people should do same by listening to the authorities and apply precautionary measures.

“The Chinese government is giving this donation in solidarity with the Namibian people and it is line with the strategic to fight COVID-19 fight,”

He said the ministry is happy with the way government is handling the COVID-19 fight, and the fact that Namibia have not yet recorded a COVID-19 related death is pleasing, as well as managing to help seven people to recover from 16 cases that have been recorded and there have been no new case recorded for the past 19 days.

“The ministry has embarked on a mass targeting to see if there is a community transmission, and I am grateful to people at the front line like health care workers, and they will be the most beneficiaries of these protective gears,” said Shangula.

Deputy Minister of International Relations and Corporate Affairs Jenelly Matundu said, so far this is the most relevant donation the country has received since the COVID-19 broke out.

