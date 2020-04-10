COVID-19: City of Windhoek receives donations from farmers

Two different farmers on Thursday donated items valued at the total amount of N.dollars 40 000 to the City of Windhoek to be used by the Windhoek residents during the COVID-19 lockdown.

At the combined handover event that was held at the City of Windhoek head office, the owner of Norman Farm situated in Outjo District in Khunene region Mr and Mrs Kauta donated wood valued at N.dollars 33 000 and Victoria Kauluma, a farmer from Omaheke region donated fresh maize corns valued at N.dollars 7000.

Magadalena Kauta while handing over the woods stated that, due to the Lockdown in Windhoek her and her Husband decided to donate woods with the reason that some members at the informal settlement uses firewood to cook.

“We realised that it is not just electricity that is needed, so the wood is also a need for people to make fire,” said Kauta.

Kauta further said 150 bags (15kg each) will be delivered each week for four weeks. So today only 150 bags that were handed over to the City of Windhoek.

Receiving the donation, Windhoek mayor Fransina Kahungu stated that on behalf of Windhoek municipality,she is so thankful and happy that the items received today will make a difference on those that will use them.

She said that the items will be shared by all 10 constituencies and all constituency representatives were present to receive their shares.

Source: Namibia Press Agency