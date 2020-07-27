COVID-19: Confirmed cases now at 1 843

Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula on Monday announced that Namibia has recorded 68 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1 843.

The minister during the COVID-19 update on Monda, said 60 cases are from Walvis Bay, one from Swakopmund, six are Windhoek and one from Keetmanshoop.

Shangula said 50 of the cases are males and 18 females, ranging from the ages of six to 68 years. Contact tracing is ongoing.

The minister noted that the case from Keetmanshoop involves a 31-year-old male with South African citizenship who is a cross-border truck driver.

“He entered Namibia through the Ariamsvlei border post on 18 July 2020 and was tested on 21 July, then travelled back to South Africa on 22 July,” he said.

The cases from Windhoek involve a 68-year-old man who was admitted to the Windhoek Central Hospital for a surgical procedure on 09 July 2020. He was discharged and on 24 July presented himself to a private hospital with symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

“He was admitted as he was very sick. He was tested and the results came out positive,” Shangula said.

The second case involves a 38-year-old male police officer, a contact of a confirmed case. Shangula said the police officer was tested on 23 July. He however had no symptoms and had not been in quarantine.

Another case is a 23-year-old woman who works at a local banking institution and who had no known contact with a confirmed case. She has not travelled out of Windhoek recently but it was reported that she attended a birthday party where there was someone present who had travelled from the coast.

“She presented COVID-19 related symptoms when she was tested on 23 July and has not been in quarantine,” said Shangula.

A 29-year-old woman from Windhoek with no recent travel history and no known contact with a confirmed case has also tested positive. She was tested on 23 July and had symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the minister said.

A 26-year-old woman was admitted to the Katutura State Hospital and discharged on 24 July. On 25 July she presented at a private hospital with COVID-19 symptoms. She is also a contact of a confirmed case.

The last case from Windhoek is a 48-year-old man who had symptoms and was tested on 25 July. He is a contact of a confirmed case.

The minister also noted that a case from the Hardap Region reported on Sunday as being a 13-year-old boy is in fact aged three. He was tested after the family was visited by the father who came from Walvis Bay.

The minister also announced that Namibia has registered 26 more recoveries – 24 from Walvis Bay and one from Engela and Swakopmund each respectively, bringing the total recoveries to 101.

The number of active cases are 1 734 and total samples tested stand at 23 140

Source: Namibia Press Agency