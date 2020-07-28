COVID-19: Confirmed cases now at 1 917

Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula, on Tuesday reported that Namibia has recorded 74 new positive Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1 917.

The minister during the COVID-19 update said all new cases are Namibians and include 54 males and 20 females.

In total, 56 cases are from Walvis Bay; four from Windhoek; four from Lüderitz; three from Swakopmund; two from Oshakati; two from Rundu; and one each from Onandjokwe, Okahandja and Omaruru respectively.

The case at Omaruru is that of a 57-year-old man with no travel history who had no contact with a known case. He had chronic backache and was tested as part of an active case search on 24 July 2020.

The cases from the Lüderitz district are all employees at the Spar supermarket and contacts of a confirmed case.

As for the Windhoek cases, Shangula said the first involves a 37-year-old man who was admitted to a private hospital with COVID-19 related symptoms.

The second case is of a 21-year-old woman, a staff member of the Khomas Regional Council, who presented with symptoms consistent with COVID-19. She was tested on 24 July and did not have any contact with a confirmed case and no travel history. She had also not been in quarantine.

Shangula said the third case in Windhoek is of a 21-year-old woman who recently travelled from the Ohangwena Region who was quarantined upon a request by her family, although she had not been in contact with a known case.

The fourth case is that of a 28-year-old man, a Windhoek resident with no travel history and no contact with a confirmed case. Shangula said the person was tested on 23 July as he had symptoms consistent with COVID-19, but he had not been quarantined.

As for the Oshakati cases, one is that of a 47-year-old woman, a healthcare worker who had no travel history. She however came into contact with a parcel that was handled by a confirmed case.

The second Oshakati case is a 35-year-old man with no travel history and with no known contact with a confirmed case, but who had symptoms consistent with COVID-19 upon admission.

Both Rundu cases travelled from Walvis Bay and they have been quarantined. One is a 15-year-old girl and the other, a 36-year-old man.

“The Onandjokwe case is a 29-year-old male healthcare worker. While he was on leave, he travelled to Windhoek and Grootfontein and resumed work on 14 July. He developed COVID-19 related symptoms and was tested as part of an active case search. He did not have known contact with a confirmed case,” Shangula said.

The Okahandja case is that of a 33-year-old man from the Oropoko military base who travelled to Windhoek and who had no known contact with a confirmed case. He was tested on 23 July as he had COVID-19 related symptoms and has since been quarantined.

Source: Namibia Press Agency