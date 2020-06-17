COVID-19: Confirmed cases now at 36

Minister of Health and Social Services DrKalumbiShangula has announced that the country has recorded two more new positive cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number to 36.

He made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon through a media statement.

Shangula said case number 35 is a 26-year old Namibian man, a resident of Walvis Bay who called the Walvis Bay hospital on 15 June 2020 complaining of cough, difficult in breathing, headache and fever.

‘He was picked up by the ambulance on the same day and taken to the hospital, he was screened, swabbed and then admitted in the isolation ward. The result of the test came out positive on 17 June 2020,’ said Shangula.

He said the man does not have any travel history outside the country, as the last time he traveled was in January to the north and he does not have any knowledge of coming into contact with a confirmed case. He is in a stable condition and the ministry has begun with contact tracing.

Case number 36 is a 45-year old man, a Malawian national who traveled alone from Malawi by road on third June 2020 and entered Zambia through Chipata broader post.

He entered Namibia on fifth June 2020 through KatimaMulilo entry post and he was put in a quarantine facility at KatimaMulilo.

‘He was swabbed and the result came out positive, and he was transferred to an isolation facility for further treatment. He is not showing any symptoms while his condition is satisfactory,’ said Shangula.

Shangula further announced the recovery of case number 26 and has been discharged from isolation and treatment ward. This brings the total number of recovered cases to 19 while active cases are at 17 and no Covid-19 related death has been recorded yet.

Source: Namibia Press Agency