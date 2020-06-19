COVID-19: Contacts of two local Walvis Bay transmissions test negative

All the contact tracing from two of the four Walvis Bay local transmission cases recorded this week has been completed and found that all contacts tested negative for COVID-19.

This was announced by Erongo Governor Neville Andre-Itope at the weekly COVID-19 media update here on Friday.

The tested samples were those of the contacts of case number 34, who is a 39 year-old Correctional Officer from Walvis Bay whose results came out on 16 June.

Case number 32 is the contact of case number 32, who is also a correctional officer at the town with no travel history and is suspected to be a local transmission.

The second local transmission for the week was case number 35 which involved a 26-year-old Namibian man, also a resident of Walvis Bay who called the hospital on 15 June 2020 complaining of a cough, difficulty in breathing, headache and fever.

Three more cases, including that of a Mariental based learner who came from Walvis Bay and one from Swakopmund were recorded again during the week and the Ministry of Health and Social Services is currently tracing and testing contacts of these cases.

“With these recorded cases, it is an indication that the COVID-19 is now within our communities. This is not good and we need to make sure that we really enforce the regulations of the lock-down,” the governor stressed.

He therefore implored on the security cluster to ensure that people adhere to the regulations.

“I know that if we all cooperate; we can ensure that we can be going back to having zero transmission.

This can happen if we contain and ultimately eliminate the virus within the next few days, weeks and months to come,” the goverbr

The region has recorded 14 COVID-19 cases, with six recoveries and seven active cases.

Case number 22 is said to be making good progress and although he is still in ICU, he is stable and breathing spontaneously.

Source: Namibia Press Agency