COVID-19: CRAN records first positive COVID-19 case

The Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN) announced that it recorded its first positive Coronavirus (COVID-19) case on Monday.

According to a statement availed to Nampa by CRAN’s head of corporate communications, Katrina Sikeni, on Tuesday, an employee was tested on Sunday, 02 August 2020 and received the results on Monday, 03 August 2020 which came out positive.

As a precautionary measure, CRAN announced that the affected offices were temporarily closed for sanitising on Monday, 03 August.

It further noted that all employees who were in direct contact with the confirmed case are currently in self-isolation.

“The entire CRAN offices will be closed for physical contact business and all team members will work from home with immediate effect, commencing on Tuesday, 04 August 2020 until Tuesday, 11 August 2020 or as the situation unfolds,” the statement reads.

CRAN therefore urged all stakeholders to adhere to the State of Emergency regulations, by social distancing and wearing face masks in order to prevent the further spread of the COVID-19 virus.

It has further advised stakeholders to make use of its various payment methods, such as electronic fund transfer, direct bank deposit, and submit applications and consumer complaints via CRAN’s online platforms.

Source: Namibia Press Agency