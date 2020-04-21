COVID-19: Crayfish festival called-off amid COVID-19

The 13 edition of the Lüderitz Crayfish Festival that was scheduled to take place end of April this year was on Monday due to the measures put in place to curb the further spread of COVID-19.

This year’s festival was schedule to take place from the 30 April to 04 May 2020, under the theme ‘Igniting Hope’.

In a statement to Nampa on Monday the festival organising committee said the decision to cancel the Festival is in full compliance with the regulations introduced by the Government in light of the state of emergency declared by the head of state.

‘As organizers of this popular annual event attended by huge crowds, we have to play our part in the fight against COVID-19 devastating pandemic, and it is for this compelling reason that it was decided to call off this year’s festival,’ said the statement.

The statement added the festival board of trustees and the management committee sincerely thank all the sponsors for their continued support adding that the committee assure all its sponsors and stakeholders that the 2021 annual festival shall be bigger and better.

The festival offers opportunities for small and medium businesses to sell and showcase their products and this year nearly N.dollars 2.5 million was pledged toward the hosting of the festival.

Source: Namibia Press Agency