COVID-19 customer register stolen from Ondangwa NFCPT

The COVID-19 customer register at the Namibia Fish Consumption Promotion Trust (NFCPT) in Ondangwa was reportedly stolen by an unknown suspect.

In a public alert issued on Tuesday, the NFCPT Marketing and Communication Department warned customers to be vigilant as the contact details in the register may be used to conduct fraudulent activities.

NFCPT said the public should be aware that they do not call customers or the public asking for their personal information, or offer any assistance telephonically.

It thus said if any customer suspects something or receives strange phone calls, to report it immediately to the nearest police station, or contact the NFCPT Marketing and Communication Department.

Source: Namibia Press Agency