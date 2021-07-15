COVID-19 deaths taking a toll on the elderly: Geingob

President Hage Geingob has expressed concern that 55 per cent of COVID-19 deaths recorded were among people above the age of 60, calling on Namibians to shield the elderly and vulnerable members of the community.

Addressing the nation at the 31st COVID-19 public briefing on the national response measures here on Thursday, Geingob said notably over the past two weeks, 29 per cent of fatalities have occurred in the Khomas Region, followed by the Erongo, Omaheke and Otjozondjupa regions of which 55 per cent were people above the age of 60.

The president equally expressed concern on the increasing number of people succumbing at home before presenting to health facilities.

By Wednesday, Namibia recorded 2 240 COVID-19 deaths with accumulated confirmed cases of 108 785. Active cases stood at 26 113 and 80 421 recoveries were recorded.

“Let us shield the elderly and vulnerable members of our community. Those willing, should be prioritised to receive vaccination. During this time of crisis, ensuring healthcare access to those who need it most, requires an innovative approach,” pleaded Geingob.

The Head of State noted that accelerated efforts are underway to increase local oxygen generating capacity through an investment by the Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) and to fast track the manufacturing of coffins locally through the Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade and National Planning Commission.

“It has been said that great challenges present opportunity for growth. Anticipated disruptions to the supply chains of essential goods and services in South Africa may present an opportunity to bolster our domestic capacity. The renewed investments should remain viable beyond this particular crisis, by creating new opportunities for our young people,” the president said.

At the same occasion, Geingob also expressed gratitude to countries who offered Namibia support through the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism in the fight against the pandemic.

Source: Namibia Press Agency