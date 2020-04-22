COVID-19: EIG requirements, a challenge for San community

The San people in Epukiro constituency feel left out in the Emergency Income Grant (EIG) of N.dollars 750 offered by the

Government to people facing hardship during the lockdown period.

Speaking to Nampa here on Tuesday, the acting chief of the San people Kandas Booi said most San people in Epukiro constituency are finding it difficult to get grant.

“Most members of his community have no cell phones and identification documents. We are illiterate and some people didn’t even receive the massage well as no official from the government came to their settlement regarding this grant,” said Booi.

The acting chief added that the grant will help his community members during this crisis time as most people lose jobs and are now home.

“There are no tenders to help themselves financially due to the lockdown, most people are now home hungry,” he added.

Booi also requested the government to pay the N.dollars 750 by hand in order to ease the process.

“This will be very easy method, must be done fast to reach everyone in the country as it is the case with pension payment,” emphasised Booi.

Frans Chapman who is the San community Coordinator said it is a good initiative from the government, however, the methodology used is not fair to the marginalised San people.

“At least there should be forms to filled and names of those qualified should place even at councillor’s office so that we can go physically. They must make sure everyone qualified is getting instead of relying on cellphones which we don’t have,” said Chapman.

He added that transport to Gobabis which is the nearest town to withdraw money is a problem and the coordinator requested the government to think about that as well.

When contacted by Nampa on Tuesday, Erica Kahuure from constituency office and also a Volunteering Officer for Namibia Vulnerability Assessment Committee under the Office of Prime Minister said the San community are facing challenges regarding the EIG.

“It is a challenge; we have requested the Office of San Development to register and received money on behalf of the San. It is very difficult for them to access their money even through their employers,” she said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency