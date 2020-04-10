COVID-19: Emergency income grant effective Friday

A total of 749 000 Namibians will benefit from the Emergency Income Grant once-off payment of N.dollars 750 effective Friday, Finance Minister Iipumbu Shiimi has announced.

Speaking at the COVID-19 information centre here on Thursday, Shiimi said the grant is eligible to Namibians between ages of 18 to 59 who have lost jobs or income in part or full time in the informal sector as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Further, it includes people who are unemployed, noting that the ministry has taken into consideration the effect of COVID-19 and related public health protective measures have weakened the means of support and subsistence income across the country.

“Applicants will nominate themselves and make applications via cell phone short message services (sms) to the Mobile Telecommunication (MTC) number 141222, free of charge from 10 to 30 April 2020,” he said.

Shiimi explained that the applicants will answer a set of predetermined questions with details such as the person name and surname, national identity number, preferred cell phone number, through which benefits will be paid.

“For ease of administration the payments will only be made via digital wallets of participating commercial banks which includes, First National Bank, Bank Windhoek and Standard Bank. Applicants will be requested to indicate a commercial bank of their choice where their digital wallets will be distributed,” he affirmed.

He noted that the grant does not include persons below the age of 18; employed and have not experienced reduction in wages as well as a person receiving any state form of social grants and government support such as Namibia Students Financial Assistance and employed, have not experienced reduction in wages.

“People who have lost jobs or reduced wages in the formal sector of the economy will be supported through grants by the Social Security Commission,” he noted.

The Minister also emphasised that not all people own cell phones up to ten people can make use of one cell phone number which they common only use at household level and make their own cash withdrawal arrangements.

The Emergency Income Grant is worth N.dollars 562 million.

Source: Namibia Press Agency