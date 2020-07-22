COVID-19: Erongo Regional Council temporarily closes due to COVID-19 exposure

The Erongo Regional Council has temporarily closed its offices in Swakopmund and Walvis Bay after a few of its staff members reportedly came into contact with identified COVID-19 cases, including one of whom has since died.

A communique seen by Nampa on Wednesday indicated that the offices will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday while they await directives from the Ministry of Health and Social Services.

Meanwhile, Bank Windhoek has also temporarily closed its Walvis Bay branch after a staff member who has come into contact with a confirmed positive case, also tested positive for COVID-19.

A media statement issued by the bank’s Executive Officer of Retail Banking Services, Chris Matthee on Wednesday stated that the branch will therefore as a precautionary measure be closed immediately to undergo thorough disinfection before reopening on Monday.

“Since the lockdown in March, a protocol was implemented where branch staff members were divided into two shifts and the branch continued to serve its customers who have had no option but to visit our premises to conduct their transactions,” Matthee noted.

He added that the group that the said staff member belongs to is now self-quarantined and will also be tested.

Customers who need to visit a branch in Walvis Bay are encouraged to use the Dunes Mall agency.

Source: Namibia Press Agency