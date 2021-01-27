The High Court has on Wednesday postponed the case of a charcoal worker found guilty in November 2020 on several counts of rape and charge of murdering a toddler at Outjo in 2012, due to coronavirus fears.

The presentation of the pre-sentencing evidence into the case of Johannes Likuwa Hausiku was scheduled to kick-off before High Court Judge Nate Ndauendapo on Wednesday morning, but could not proceed because the convicted charcoal worker’s Legal Aid-funded defence lawyer Theo Karolus has been placed under self-isolation at his residence after he came into contact with a person suspected to have contracted COVID-19.

The case was, thereafter, postponed to 09 March 2021 for the presentation of the pre-sentencing evidence as per the agreement reached between State Advocate Ethel Ndlovu and defence lawyer Karolus (in absentia) in court today.

The convicted Hausiku was again remanded in police custody at the Windhoek Central Correctional Facility with no option to post bail until his next court appearance on 09 March 2021.

In the matter, Outjo charcoal worker Hausiku was in November 2020 found guilty on several charges of rape and a charge of murdering the toddler in a judgement handed down by Judge Ndauendapo.

The prosecution has it that Hausiku had kidnapped and raped a woman at Outjo in the Kunene Region on the night of 30 May 2012.

He then murdered the woman’s two-year-old son and hindered police investigations by telling her to report to the police that she had been attacked and her son was killed by four unknown men.

Hausiku also kidnapped, raped and robbed two other women in January 2012.

Source: Namibia Press Agency