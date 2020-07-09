COVID-19: Finance Ministry temporarily closes Walvis Bay inland revenue office

The Ministry of Finance on Wednesday temporarily closed its inland revenue office at Walvis Bay after possible exposure of an employee to a confirmed COVID-19 case.

The ministry’s spokesperson Tonateni Shidhudhu in a media statement said the employee in question was swabbed and all those who work closely with her have been asked to self-isolate.

“The closure is currently indefinite until all primary contacts are identified. Once all the results are known we will announce the reopening date,” Shidhudhu noted.

The Ministry of Health and Social Services is in the process of tracing all other persons who might have come in contact with the suspected case.

Source: Namibia Press Agency