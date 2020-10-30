COVID-19: Forty-nine new cases recorded

Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula on Friday announced that Namibia has recorded 49 new COVID-19 cases.

He said in total, 1 714 results were received.

The 49 new cases consist of 31 males and 18 females, with the youngest aged 17 years and the oldest, 81.

Oshakati recorded the highest number of confirmed cases at 26, followed by Windhoek with 16. Rehoboth recorded two cases and Keetmanshoop, Rundu, Outapi, Onandjokwe and Engela one each.

“The confirmed cases from the Oshakati District includes 19 inmates from the Oluno Correctional Facility and three learners from Iipumbu Senior Secondary School,” Shangula said.

The minister also reported 28 new recoveries, which brings the total recoveries to date to 11 000.

The Khomas Region recorded the highest number of new recoveries at 15, while Oshana recorded nine and Omaheke and Omusati two recoveries each.

Five of the active cases are reported to be severely sick – three in the Oshana Region and two in Khomas.

By Friday, the total number of confirmed cases in Namibia stood at 12 907 and COVID-19 related deaths at 133.

Source: Namibia Press Agency