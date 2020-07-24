COVID-19: Health minister announces 96 new positive cases

Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula on Friday announced that Namibia has recorded 96 new positive cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total confirmed cases to 1 618.

The minister during the COVID-19 update on Friday said 75 cases are from Walvis Bay, four from Swakopmund in the Erongo Region, 10 are from Windhoek, two from Keetmanshoop, two from Engela in the Ohangwena Region, while Okakarara and Otjiwarongo in the Otjozondjupa Region also recorded one case each, and one from Oshikuku in the Omusati Region.

Shangula said 67 of the cases are males and 29 females ranging from the ages of six to 64 years, adding that they are all in stable condition.

The minister noted that the cases from Keetmanshoop are both cross border truck drivers who came in Namibia from South Africa, adding that one is of Namibian citizenship from Rehoboth.

“They were both tested on 18 July 2020 and proceeded to their respective destinations; Döbra and Walvis Bay. The Namibian truck driver was found in his home town and is being isolated while the non-Namibian driver could not be located.”

The Okakarara case is a student who travelled back to Namibia and was quarantined at Waterberg Resort.

The case in Otjiwarongo is of a cattle herder from a surrounding farm who presented himself at the Otjiwarongo State Hospital on 08 July with symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

“He is reported to have gone back to the Omusati Region and is yet to be reached,” added Shangula.

The Oshikuku case has no recent travel history and had no contact with a known COVID-19 positive case could be established.

The minister also announced that Namibia registered three more recoveries; cases 248, 340 and 392, who have been discharged, bringing the total recoveries to 72.

Active cases are 1 539 and total samples tested stand at 20 101, while 729 people are currently in quarantine.

Source: Namibia Press Agency