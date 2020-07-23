COVID-19: High level delegation on fact-finding mission to Erongo Region

A high level delegation consisting of deputy ministers is on a five-day fact-finding mission to the Erongo Region to familiarise themselves with the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in the area.

The delegation consists of deputy ministers from the ministries of urban and rural development, labour, industrial relations and employment creation, education, arts and culture, home affairs, immigration, safety and security as well as health and social services.

The team, which is headed by Deputy Minister of Labour, Industrial Relations and Employment Creation, Hafeni Ndemula, is expected to assess the situation on the ground to enable the government to best mitigate the further spread of COVID-19.

“During our stay here, we shall conduct visits to isolation and quarantine facilities with the view to familiarise ourselves with the conditions, treatment and meals there and the psycho-social support being offered. Furthermore, we will be engaging the COVID-19 regional burial committee with a view toward understanding any challenges they are facing in ensuring that they are able to do their work in ensuring that those who die due to COVID-19 are buried decently, while balancing the need for safety and security of the rest of the community members,” Ndemula explained.

The deputy minister called on everyone to desist from stigmatising those who contract COVID-19, their families or co-workers and instead work together in finding solutions to fight the pandemic.

Erongo Governor Neville Andre-Itope, while briefing the team, said although a national strategic plan was put in place following the detection of the country’s first COVID-19 case, not all objectives were attained, given communities’ nature of doing things.

“The number of people needing quarantine and isolation facilities in the region are now more than the facilities available and those planned to be constructed,” Andre-Itope noted.

He added that for this reason a new plan, within the ambit of the already existing COVID-19 national strategic, has been crafted with objectives to mitigate the current status quo in the region.

The plan, according to the governor, mainly focuses on Walvis Bay and Kuisebmond, which is perceived as the epicentre. He however said it is applicable to other areas as well._:

