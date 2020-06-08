COVID-19: Higher Education Ministry launches stimulus package

Government through the Ministry of Higher Education, Training and Innovation (MHETI) launched a stimulus package directed at mitigating the impacts of COVID-19 on the higher education sector.

Through this initiative, MHETI will offer support to over 32 000 needy students locally by providing portable internet devices with 10 gigabytes of data per month as well as laptops at a subsidised cost. Namibian students studying abroad will also receive US.dollars 250 loan facility through the

Namibia Student Financial Assistance Fund (NSFAF)

Speaking at the COVID-19 information centre in Windhoek on Monday, Higher Education Minister Dr. Itah Kandjii-Murangi said, the higher education sector has realised a number of challenges experienced by local tertiary institutions during the e-learning mode which was adopted as an alternative to face-to-face teaching on account of the COVID-19 outbreak and therefore the ministry adopted a comprehensive approach to mobilise required resources to address this challenges.

“Not all institutions could actually harness the online education adequately. There were challenges and problems. Many students lack access to computers, there is unaffordable data cost for accessing learning materials and there is also limited ICT infrastructure capacity at tertiary institutions,” she noted.

The minister explained saying, the first initiative is to assist needy local students who could not access online education during the past three months due to the lack of internet facilities and appropriate computer equipment.

She further emphasised that, the work to acquire these devices is at an advanced stage noting that the ministry is looking at the months of June and early July 2020 as the time frame between which the devices could be sourced.

She went on to say, the second category to benefit from the support initiative, are Namibian students studying abroad who were compelled by the affects of COVI-19 to seek government assistance.

“Namibia ambassadors and high commissioners advised government regarding the extend of the need of these students as well as the exact number the students. Through NSFAF the government has already instituted a once off payment scheme for all our students studying abroad,” she noted.

The Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) will receive N.dollar 2.4 million for the upgrade of its bandwidth while the University of

Namibia (UNAM) will receive N.dollars 7 million for the upgrading and expansion its server. The funds are availed to both institutions to ensure that internet is available and efficient as according to Kandjii-Murangi, other smaller institutions will benefit from the two.

Source: Namibia Press Agency